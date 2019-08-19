With high school football set to begin in less than two weeks, there are plenty of intriguing storylines to watch for around the Shenandoah Valley this season.
While this year in particular will bring some excitement and the potential of deep playoff runs from a variety of different teams, it also marks the final year of the 2010s.
The past decade has been entertaining with teams like Riverheads and Clarke County establishing themselves as dynasties within their respective districts and other squads, such as Stonewall Jackson, Page County and Waynesboro struggling to get wins.
Throughout the 2019 season, I’ll break down and dive into some of the most interesting statistics from the previous week’s slate of prep football games around the area.
With the first games not scheduled until Aug. 30, however, I decided to take a look this week at some of the most noteworthy numbers from the past decade of prep football.
195 — The number of wins the four Rockingham County Schools — Broadway, East Rockingham, Turner Ashby and Spotswood — have won this decade. ERHS had the most wins in a season of any Rockingham County school this decade with 13 in 2018.
185 — How many more wins the upper echelon of the Bull Run District — Clarke County, East Rockingham, Strasburg and Luray — have than the lower half — Madison County, Rappahannock County, Stonewall Jackson and Page county — this decade.
110 — The amount of wins Riverheads has racked up since 2010, which is 41 more than anyone else in the Shenandoah District and 25 more than anyone in the Bull Run or Valley.
38 — How many straight games Stonewall Jackson has lost entering 2019.
8.3 — The average amount of wins per year since Dale Shifflett was named head coach at Spotswood in 2016. The Trailblazers had losing seasons in five of the previous six years before Shifflett was hired.
8 — How many straight seasons East Rockingham has qualified for the playoffs. The Eagles, which first started playing in 2010, have reached the postseason every season since 2011.
4.5 — The average amount of wins per year for the six Valley District teams — Broadway, Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Turner Ashby and Waynesboro — over the past decade.
2 — The amount of winning seasons Turner Ashby has had since 2010. The Knights won six games in 2015 and 2016.
2 — How many wins Waynesboro has in the five years outside of 2014-2017, when it looked like the Little Giants program had turned things around for good with four straight playoff appearances.
1 — The amount of playoff wins for Harrisonburg since falling to Briar Woods in the 2010 Virginia High School League Group AA Division 4 state championship game.
