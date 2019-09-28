HARRISONBURG — For 22 years, the Harrisonburg International Festival has provided a venue for the celebration of global representation and range of cultures spread throughout the city and state.
Today, the smoky, sultry aroma from food trucks and lively, bold performances from two stages across downtown Harrisonburg will fill the area from noon to 6 p.m. The celebration offers a chance for the various cultures intertwined within the community to share staples of their traditions with neighbors and friends.
Jess Montes Calvi, a Harrisonburg mother, plans to attend the festival this weekend for the first time. She said her husband is Argentinian and they have friends from every Spanish-speaking country, so they are excited to find a space where they can all indulge in the area’s wealth of diversity.
“Now that my children are in school and we’ve formed a close circle of friends here, a majority of our friends are from different countries and speak different languages. So we want to celebrate that,” Montes Calvi said. “It’ll be exciting to be together with everyone and celebrate them. We didn’t realize it when we moved here, but Harrisonburg is such a diverse place to live.”
The festival was held at Hillandale Park for over a decade, but it moved downtown last year. Two main stages offer entertainment and media for the day: one behind the Asbury United Methodist Church, the second on Court Square in front of the Harrisonburg City Public Schools office. Fourteen acts are scheduled on the main stages, and a kids’ show stage will have infrequent events as well during the day.
Aracely Martinez, business and social services networking coordinator for the Harrisonburg International Festival, said the Shenandoah Valley has become a melting pot and home to people of all backgrounds and walks of life.
“The festival is just to create like a safe zone for everybody to come out, to have fun, to dance, play and to learn and to communicate with every culture that Harrisonburg has to offer — which is still expanding,” Martinez said. “Considering Harrisonburg is one of the kind of refugee cities. We definitely get a lot of people from many different languages and countries, which is pretty great. And it’s just taking the time one day a year to come out and just support your community.”
Who said you can’t have funnel cake with kebab? Food courts at Court Square, the municipal lot and Jess’s lot offer a selection of food ranging from Greek to Syrian to Mexican. Even the most in-the-know food truck explorers may find a new favorite because vendors from cities like Staunton and Richmond are also trekking into town to participate in the festivities.
Julie Anne Tross, another local resident, first experienced all the festival had to offer in 2017, when it was held at the park. Tross said she is hopeful that the change in venue allows for a larger attendance because she loves seeing everyone in the Valley together in celebration learning from one another.
“You’ll see more people. You’ll see people maybe from Massanutten. It’ll be more diversified. ... I expect to see more young people,” Tross said. “My favorite part of the festival was seeing all walks of life being there. Families enjoying each other. Every walks of life just getting along, getting to know each other’s background and culture.”
To help festivalgoers navigate the new layout, the Community Mediation Center has partnered with the festival to debut BurgIntlFest, an application you can download on the Apple Store or Google Play. The application displays performance schedules, announcements and a map. People who download who create a profile on the app will be entered into a giveaway to win a 49-inch Samsung Smart Television. There is no in-app purchase, and visitors without a cellphone can enter to win at either welcome tents at the festival. App users have until Tuesday to be entered. The winner will be notified Wednesday.
Harrisonburg International Festival is free to attend and offers entertainment and opportunities for the whole family. There will be shuttles from Memorial Hall and Daily News-Record in 15-minute intervals throughout the day. For additional parking information, check the festival’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.