HARRISONBURG — East Rockingham junior Matthew Johnson and Abbi Green both qualified for next week’s Region 2B golf tournament after strong outings at the Bull Run District golf championships on Monday at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg.
Johnson shot an 85 and earned first-team all-district honors while Green finished with a 92 and was a second-team all-district selection.
Strasburg (340) won the team championship while Stonewall Jackson (375) was second. Both of those teams advance to regionals. The Eagles (432) finished sixth.
The regional tournament will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 9 a.m. back at Heritage Oaks.
In other local prep sports Monday:
Prep Volleyball
Eastern Mennonite 3, Pendleton County 0: Adrienne Cline had 19 kills and four aces as Eastern Mennonite remained unbeaten with a 25-10, 25-20, 25-13 road sweep of Pendleton County.
Karla Hostetter had 28 assists and five aces for the Flames (12-0) while Sydney Litwiller finished with nine kills and two aces of her own.
Rockbridge County 3, Salem 0: Jaydyn Clemmer put down 24 kills, had 17 digs and served up a pair of aces as Rockbridge County swept non-district foe Salem 25-18, 25-20, 25-20 in Lexington.
Krissy Whitesell added 27 assists and a pair of aces for the Wildcats (13-1) while Graceon Armstrong had 19 digs, 11 kills and a pair of blocks and McKenzie Hines added 17 digs.
Blue Ridge Christian 3, Ridgeview Christian 0: Emma Goehner had 15 digs and a pair of aces as Blue Ridge Christian swept Ridgeview Christian 25-19, 25-12, 26-24 in Stuarts Draft.
Lizzie Mumber had seven kills, eight digs and an ace for the Bears (9-5), Makenna Secrist added six kills, six aces and 10 digs and Rachel Goehner added six kills, seven assists, a pair of aces and a block.
