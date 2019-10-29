A Rockingham County judge approved $50,000 in funding to assist attorneys for a man accused of beating a Rockingham County woman to death with a hammer during a home-invasion robbery.
Brent Smallwood, 28, of Elkton, is charged with capital murder in the death of Margene Caplinger, who died four days after a September 2017 attack at her home north of Harrisonburg. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. His trial is set for Nov. 20, 2020.
His attorneys, Gene Hart and John Holloran, appeared in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Tuesday to ask Judge Bruce Albertson for the funds. The judge had previously approved roughly $20,000 in funding, but that money has been depleted, the attorneys said.
Typically, attorneys ask for smaller amounts than $50,000 on a more frequent basis.
“We’re not anticipating coming back before the court for an extended period of time,” Hart told Albertson.
Of the approved funding, $25,000 will be used for a fact-finding investigator to help during the guilt phase of the trial. The other $25,000 will go toward a mitigation specialist to assist with a possible sentencing phase of the trial. In the case of a guilty verdict on the capital murder charge, the specialist will assist the attorneys in their attempt to spare Smallwood of the death penalty.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Christopher Bean didn’t oppose the defense team’s request.
The funding is standard in capital defense case.
Smallwood is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 5 for a pre-trial motions hearing.
Smallwood’s co-defendant, Adrian Custer, has already pleaded guilty and plans to testify against him.
On Aug. 13, Custer, 22, of Verona, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. As part of a plea deal, the capital murder charge he faced was dismissed, clearing him of a potential death sentence.
Custer’s decision to take a plea deal came just days after Commonwealth's Attorney Marsha Garst received DNA evidence in the case that showed that DNA found on the hammer seized by police matched Smallwood’s.
She said Smallwood struck Caplinger at least 15 times in the head and face.
Sentencing for Custer will take place after the conclusion of Smallwood’s trial. He faces up to life in prison.
The investigation into the pair began at about 8 a.m. on Sept. 28, 2017, when sheriff's deputies responded to Caplinger's home on Trinity Church Road about 5 miles north of Harrisonburg. Caplinger was Smallwood's estranged wife's mother, according to prosecutors.
Deputies found Caplinger suffering from severe blunt trauma. A medical helicopter flew her to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, where she died four days later.
Custer originally was charged with being a principal in the second degree to capital murder, but the charge was upgraded in December 2017 when prosecutors learned "new information." Prosecutors have not disclosed the nature of that new information.
Prosecutors say the pair broke into the home in an attempt to steal prescription drugs.
Investigators also linked the pair to an abduction in the early morning before the assault.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant that was unsealed in Augusta County Circuit Court in March 2018, Custer asked a cousin's fiancée to pick him up at the Bluestone Inn on North Valley Pike, north of Harrisonburg, at about 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 28, 2017. When she arrived, Smallwood was there.
The driver, with Custer and Smallwood as passengers, began heading north, but the affidavit doesn't say where the men initially asked to go.
In the area of Martz Road, near the Lacey Spring post office, the affidavit says, Smallwood placed something against the back of the driver's head.
He told her it was a gun and ordered her to drive to Caplinger's home on Trinity Church Road.
After the attack, they ordered the woman to drive them to a "safe house," which was an apartment in Verona, the affidavit says.
After reaching the residence, the driver called the police around 3:40 p.m.
While at the apartment, Smallwood washed what appeared to be blood off a hammer, the affidavit says, citing Custer's girlfriend.
Smallwood and Custer initially faced charges of aggravated malicious wounding, carjacking and abduction.
The prosecution dismissed those counts after the men were indicted on the capital murder charges.
Smallwood is being held at the Rockingham County Jail, while Custer is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.
