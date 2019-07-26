HARRISONBURG — A federal class-action lawsuit against the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center that drew national headlines and sparked a state investigation was dismissed this week.
The lawsuit claimed staff abused undocumented children. The detention center in Verona houses juveniles charged with crimes in the Valley, including Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, as well as youth in the country illegally.
Judge Elizabeth Dillon filed an order in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg to close the case after attorneys no longer had a viable plaintiff.
Calls to the attorneys in the case weren’t returned on Friday by press time.
The Washington Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs filed the lawsuit in October 2017 on behalf of a plaintiff identified as John Doe, then a 17-year-old who crossed the border illegally from Mexico in August 2015.
In January 2018, the organization amended the complaint, adding John Doe 2 and John Doe 3 to the lawsuit. Both plaintiffs entered the country illegally, according to the lawsuit.
The suit claimed children were abused by center staff. The abuse allegedly included being hit and strapped to a chair.
"[A] child was punched by SVJC staff in the chair while his hands were tied behind his back, leaving a bruise," the lawsuit states. "He struggled to break free, and staff members pushed him to the ground, causing him to lose consciousness."
Juvenile center officials, including Executive Director Timothy J. Smith, denied the allegations and said an internal review proved the claims to be false.
The lawsuit didn’t seek money but requested a court order for the facility to make improvements.
On June 27, 2018, Dillon granted the case class-action status.
The ruling opened the lawsuit to any "Latino unaccompanied alien children ... who are currently detained or will be detained in the future at Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center who either: have been, are, or will be subject to the disciplinary policies and practices used by SVJC staff or have needed, currently need or will in the future need care and treatment for mental health problems while detained at SVJC."
That same month, according to court documents, Doe informed attorneys that he no longer wanted to pursue the lawsuit.
In a July 2018 filing, attorneys said Doe 2 and Doe 3 were transferred from the Verona detention center to their home countries in May. However, the attorneys added a John Doe 4 to the case, claiming his allegations "mirror" those of the former plaintiffs.
In December, Dillon ruled that John Doe 4 wasn’t a viable plaintiff but gave attorneys time to find a “John Doe 5.” However, a John Doe 5 wasn’t found. The case was dismissed Tuesday.
In June 2018, The Associated Press reported on the lawsuit, prompting outcry from several state and federal lawmakers. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam called for an investigation into the center, which found no wrongdoing in an August report.