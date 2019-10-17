HARRISONBURG — Expressing frustration with a convicted sex offender’s repeated drug use, a Rockingham County judge revoked the man’s entire suspended sentence Wednesday during a hearing in circuit court.
Judge Bruce Albertson ordered that Mark Edward Sipe, 47, of Port Republic, spend the next 4½ years behind bars for violating his probation.
Prosecutors say Sipe admitted to his probation officer that he used methamphetamine twice leading up to his August arrest.
The violation came roughly three years after he was released from prison on sex-related crimes involving minors.
In October 2014, Sipe pleaded guilty in Rockingham County to felony taking indecent liberties with a child and felony possession of child pornography. He received a 1½-year active prison sentence and an additional six months for violating his probation on a previous drug conviction.
On Sept. 29, 2013, prosecutors say, Sipe sent a lewd picture to an 11-year-old girl over Facebook.
He sent the girl a friend request a few days earlier.
Sipe admitted that he would send naked pictures to girls he knew, prosecutors say, but claimed that he didn’t realize the girl in this case was only 11.
Prosecutors say a search of the defendant’s mobile electronic devices found additional child pornography.
As part of his plea, Sipe was ordered to register as a sex offender.
In 2011, Sipe pleaded guilty in Rockingham County to felony drug possession and received a five-year suspended sentence.
