HARRISONBURG — A Rockingham County judge plans to rule next week on whether a woman who strangled her mother in 2011 can be released from a state mental hospital.
On June 7, 2012, Rockingham County Circuit Court Judge T.J. Wilson found that Lori Ann Mitchell, 52, was legally insane when she killed Betty Lou Armstrong, 68, and, therefore, not guilty of first-degree murder.
For the first time since the verdict, Mitchell’s attorney sought for her conditional release during a hearing Monday in circuit court.
“We’re not opening the door and letting her out. … There’s a very strict plan,” said her attorney, Tracy Evans, during the hearing.
The case began April 23, 2011, when Armstrong was found dead in her daughter’s apartment at 1105-C Lincolnshire Drive, just west of Harrisonburg.
The two women were fighting when Armstrong was killed, police say, but Mitchell has never told investigators what the dispute was about. She did confess to killing her mother.
During a hearing the day after the murder, she told a judge that she killed her mother and wanted to start serving her sentence.
However, Evans requested his client have a mental evaluation based off of his conversations with her.
“She kept repeating that there was a war between Jesus, the Virgin Mary and demons,” Evans stated at the previous hearing. “She thought it was a demon masquerading as her mother because her mother already went to heaven because the rapture had occurred.”
During Monday’s hearing, Evans called a doctor for Western State Hospital to testify.
Dr. Lee Ann Bass testified that Mitchell has done excellent work while at the hospital. She said she complies with taking her medication and has had no infractions while on temporary release.
Mitchell has been allowed on roughly 50 two-day passes, where she stays at a Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Community Services Board apartment.
“There’s been no regression,” she said.
Under a conditional release plan, Mitchell would be required to stay in housing provided Community Services Board. She would need to check in with staff three times a day and would need to take her medication in front of them.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst opposed the release.
Joe Armstrong, Mitchell’s stepfather and husband of the victim, requested that she not be released. Mitchell’s son made the same request.
Both said they were afraid of Mitchell.
While Garst said there’s a plan in place to help ensure the public’s safety upon Mitchell’s release, nothing is guaranteed.
“Fairly certain is not good enough when you’re dealing with human lives,” she said. “Nothing is 100%.”
Wilson is expected to rule on Sept. 5.