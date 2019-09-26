HARRISONBURG — A Rockingham County jury found a Harrisonburg man accused of stabbing another man guilty of a lesser charge Tuesday.
Alonzo De Angelo Reddick, 35, was charged with felony aggravated malicious wounding in connection with the assault of Bryant Stewart.
After deliberating for roughly two hours in Rockingham County Circuit Court, jurors found Reddick guilty of misdemeanor assault and battery.
He was sentenced to 12 months in jail. He faced up to life in prison on the more serious charge.
The investigation into Reddick began on Sept. 15, 2018, when Harrisonburg police were dispatched to the 200 block of Community Street at 11:39 a.m. There, officers found Stewart, 30, suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Prosecutors say Stewart was in an altercation with two people when Reddick stabbed him. Both men fled the scene, and Reddick later turned himself in to police.
Stewart was treated by the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad and flown to Winchester Medical Center.
Reddick has a previous felony conviction in Rockingham County.
In 2014, Reddick pleaded guilty in Rockingham County to felony assault on a police officer, misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He served eight months in jail.
He’s scheduled to appear in court for a probation violation on Oct. 30.
If found in violation, a judge could revoke roughly six years of suspended time from his previous convictions.
