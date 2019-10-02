HARRISONBURG — A Rockingham County jury found a Harrisonburg man guilty of killing another man outside a city hookah lounge in October 2017.
It took jurors roughly three hours in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Wednesday to find Wesley Cruz, 29, guilty of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the death of Miguel Angel Meza Ramirez, 20.
The jury recommended Cruz spend 48 years in prison. He faced up to life in prison. Judge T.J. Wilson scheduled sentencing for Jan. 10.
“I hope this brings some closure and peace to the Meza family,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst said following the verdict.
Before the jury handed down the verdicts, Garst and Cruz’s attorney, Hunter Jackson, provided jurors with their closing arguments.
While they both agreed that Cruz shot Ramirez on Oct. 17, 2017, at the now-defunct Vibe Bistro and Hookah Lounge on South Main Street, they painted very different pictures of why.
Garst argued that Cruz killed Ramirez because he felt Ramirez had disrespected him while inside the bar.
She said Cruz stated, “Do you know who I am?”
“Miguel Meza didn’t know who he was, but you do now,” Garst told jurors.
Garst asked the jurors to convict Cruz of first-degree murder.
“There’s no defense to shooting an unarmed man in the chest,” she said. “This man will kill again.”
She also reminded jurors that the shooting was captured on the bar’s surveillance cameras.
“You were there that night,” she said. “You get to see the video.”
Jackson said he, too, wanted jurors to focus on the video.
He argued that Ramirez charged his client before the fatal shot.
“That gunshot was to repel that attack,” he said. “The motive of the gunshot was not anger — it was fear.”
He also said Cruz was heavily intoxicated and unable to formulate premeditation.
Jackson asked jurors to find Cruz guilty of manslaughter, which carries up to 10 years in prison.
The jurors sided with the prosecution.
During the sentencing phase, Ramirez’s mother, Maria Meza, testified about the difficulties she’s had since her son’s death.
“My life has changed completely,” she said through an interpreter. “There’s no day that I don’t miss my son. My life doesn’t make sense without him.”
After several additional members of Ramirez’s family took the stand, Cruz testified.
He apologized to Ramirez’s family.
“I’m truly and deeply sorry for the loss and pain I caused your family,” he told the family in front of the jury.
On cross-examination, Garst peppered Cruz with questions about the case.
She asked Cruz where he got the murder weapon.
He responded, “I don’t know. ... I can’t say.”
In testimony Tuesday, a Henrico County deputy testified that the gun was his.
The deputy testified that he would leave his .45-caliber Kimber handgun inside either the home or car of his then girlfriend, who is now an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Augusta County. It’s believed that the gun was stolen from the house or vehicle in August 2017.
Police found the weapon off Cecil Wampler Road based on information in a jailhouse letter written by a co-defendant in the case, Keane Latrae Alestock, who drove Cruz from the scene of the crime. In December, Alestock pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and got 2½ years of active prison time.
Harrisonburg police traced the gun to the deputy. It was not his service-issued weapon.
During the closing arguments portion of the sentencing phase, Garst told jurors that Cruz has eight previous felony and misdemeanor convictions, including felony attempted malicious wounding.
She told the jurors that Cruz should have been behind bars a long time ago.
“We have failed the Meza family,” she told jurors. “We gave a dangerous criminal freedom. We have to get it right [now].”
While she didn’t specify a number, she suggested that Cruz shouldn’t get another chance at a life outside of prison.
Jackson asked for 20 years, saying Cruz still had some good in him.
“It’s a long time for him to sit and think,” he said.
Following the jury’s recommendation, Garst told Wilson she plans to move forward on the charge of felony possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.
Wilson scheduled a jury trial for Nov. 14. Cruz also has a pending probation violation, which will be scheduled on Jan. 10.
