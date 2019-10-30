PENN LAIRD — Dallas Khalil knows how important a first impression is.
That’s why he roars after each tackle in the trenches of the defensive line on Friday nights, he said, and it’s why he’s thoughtful of how he handles his day-to-day business.
“I just want to have an impact, leave that impression,” the Spotswood senior said. “There’s a lot of records to be broke, going further in the playoffs. We’re taking it game by game to go as far as we can. We’re just having good times and good memories.”
Khalil, a 6-foot-1, 270-pound defensive tackle and offensive lineman, has certainly made his impact felt on opposing teams this season for the unbeaten Trailblazers.
Known for his quick feet and athleticism for his size, Khalil is a player that fourth-year Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett said could play a number of other positions on the field.
“He’s a good kid to have around,” Shifflett said. “He’s got a unique personality, just a fun personality to be around. The kids love him. He’s also a great player. He’s got good feet. He’s a player, for us, that could play tight end or maybe even some fullback if we had just a few more linemen. His feet are good enough to allow him to do different things.”
Last season, Khalil earned first-team All-Region 3C honors as a defensive tackle.
He played a pivotal role in the Trailblazers’ 28-13 win over Harrisonburg last year, holding current Navy freshman Marcus Robinson-Jenkins to just 95 yards rushing.
“I definitely prefer defense,” Khalil said. “It just gets much more intense. Whenever I get a tackle, I find it to be a lot more fun on the defensive side and show your emotions.”
Despite his affection for making tackles, it’s been his protection that’s key this year.
With junior quarterback Ryan High — arguably the area’s best signal-caller — behind center, Shifflett said Khalil moved to left tackle to protect their prized gunslinger.
“He’s a great left tackle,” High said. “He moves his feet well, not allowing the defensive ends to get much pressure and he always makes the right blocks in the run game.”
It isn’t just High that has benefited off Khalil’s high level of play at the left tackle spot.
SHS running back Ethan Barnhart, who has 147 carries for 1,541 yards in just seven games this year, is closing in on the school record for rushing yards thanks to the line.
“Dallas is a great leader and set an example for all of us,” said Barnhart, who is a close friend of Khalil’s. “He is a brother to me and keeps all of us in line. He is someone you can, simply, always rely on. He plays a very important role in covering Ryan’s blind side and paving big holes for me and the other running backs to run through. His skills are one that I can trust and have faith in. The play will always develop because of him.”
Khalil, who is one of Spotswood’s five captains this season, said he takes pride in that.
While he prefers to make tackles, he said he knows how important his job is offensively.
“I feel like it starts up front on both sides,” Khalil said. “When you have a good line, the linebackers can get their reads and the defensive ends close in. We work really well as a unit. I have a lot of pride. When Ethan does well, the line and I all take pride. When Ryan is making good throws, we all feel good about our job. We appreciate it, for sure.”
The SHS coaching staff has a pair of “championship belts” they give out each week.
Similar to the ones used in professional wrestling, the belts are coveted by the players and given to whoever has the most “big plays” and played the “toughest” each week.
The second belt is one that has stayed with Khalil for a majority of the season.
“We have a playmaker belt that we give to the kid who makes the most plays in a game, whether it be on offense or defense or maybe just a big play in a game,” Shifflett said. “We’ve also got a toughness belt. That goes to the player that we think played the toughest game or practiced hard all week. He just has to have that grit about him.”
But for as tough and gritty as Khalil may be, it’s his personality that shines through.
The senior is considered one of the most respected members of Spotswood’s roster.
“He’s a hard-working kid,” Shifflett said. “He works hard in the weight room, comes to everything in the offseason. He’s had a great career here for us the last few seasons.”
That hard work is what has earned him a reputation as one of the area’s best two-way players., according to Shifflett, and that’s pivotal to the Trailblazers’ success this year.
“It’s extremely important,” Shifflett said. “When we moved him to offensive tackle this and put him on the left side, it was to protect our quarterback’s blind side. He’s done a great job with that. He makes a lot of plays for us both ways. You don’t see most defensive tackles in high school making those. It all goes back to him being so athletic.”
Whether it be as an athletic left tackle, a run-stopping defense tackle or a genuine teammate with a charismatic personality, Khalil has certainly left his impression at SHS.
And that, according to him, is what it was all about from the start.
“It feels really good,” Khalil said. “We’re enjoying it. It feels a lot different. I’m having more fun, I feel. It’s my senior year. I’m just trying to leave a lasting impression.”
