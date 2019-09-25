HARRISONBURG — Gina Troyer laughed as she thought back to some of Turner Ashby’s early-season struggles and the stark contrast to the team’s start in Valley District play.
Troyer, who is in her 23rd season coaching the Knights, said she’s familiar enough with the rest of the district to know how quickly things change each night.
But that doesn’t mean Troyer didn’t want her young TA team to enjoy another victory on Tuesday.
“It’s a good start,” Troyer said. “The district is tough and things are going to change every night. You never know who is going to come out and play well. But to be 2-0 right now, the girls have been working hard and really trying to do some little things. To come back tonight and win in five, that’s really huge for us.”
The Knights rallied for a thrilling 26-28, 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 15-8 district win over Harrisonburg at HHS in a battle of two teams that have struggled at points this season.
Both Turner Ashby and the Blue Streaks entered the match with just four wins this season, but have shown flashes of strong play at times despite the youth on each respective roster.
Those inconsistencies were highlighted at times throughout Tuesday’s match with each team blowing big leads in different sets, but each squad also showcased its promise.
“That’s definitely something we’re dealing with,” HHS coach Hannah Bowman Hrasky said. “We’ll play really, really well for 15 points and then play really poorly for 10 points. We’re just trying to get that consistency there, have everybody step up their leadership on the court. That’s big for us.”
The back-and-forth affair saw the momentum swing heavily at various points throughout the match, but neither team ever gained enough to run away with the victory.
Instead, the two teams took turns delivering pounding kills and coming up with big defensive stops before going to a fifth, and decisive, set.
“I think we’re expecting to come out and have long nights, but we’re excited about that,” Bowman Hrasky said. “We love volleyball.”
The Knights ran away with the fifth set, using a 10-0 run that was highlighted by big hits from Emma Eckard, Avery Miller and Madison Scott before clinching the match victory.
The match lasted just under three hours and it was the type of marathon five-set contest that teams throughout the Valley should be ready for each night this season, Troyer said.
“Any night, you really have to come and bring your ‘A’ game and play until the very end and just try to grit out every single point,” Troyer said. “It’s never going to be easy.”
It’s something Bowman Hrasky and the Streaks are all too familiar with after a four-set loss to Spotswood in their district opener before falling to the Knights on Tuesday.
In order to improve, the fourth-year HHS coach said it starts with how her team prepares.
“We’re trying to make sure that we practice right every time,” Bowman Hrasky said. “The more that you practice right, the more the right things just come naturally to you. If you’re feeling nervous or they’re coming back or whatever it may be, you have the right form in your back pocket.”
Atilia Thomas led the Streaks (4-7, 0-2 Valley) with eight kills and seven blocks while Amelia Mitchell had seven kills and six blocks and Abby McCollum had 16 digs.
For Turner Ashby (5-12, 2-0 Valley), which is tied with Rockbridge County for first place in the league standings, Scott had eight kills and 16 digs, Jadin Thomas dished out 19 assists and Delanie Propst finished with a match-high 26 digs at the libero spot.
“We just work really hard,” Eckard said. “It’s good that it’s finally paying off on the court. We’re working hard to improve every day. They have really stepped up to the challenge and they’re taking it by force and really keeping up with us. It’s a cool thing to see.”
As one of the few returners for the Knights from a year ago, Eckard said players like herself, Miller and Landon Spotts have tried to step up as leaders for the young squad.
That paid off on Tuesday in the back-and-forth battle with Harrisonburg.
“Since some of us have more experience on the court, it’s easier for us to realize what’s going on,” Eckard said. “They’re willing to take those corrections and stuff that we offer them and we’ve made it work.”
With each win, Eckard said TA’s confidence grows a little bit more.
She said it’s not only exciting for this season, but also the future.
“It’s really cool to see it growing,” Eckard said. “It brings a lot of hope for next season, too, because we’re so young. Just seeing how much we’re improving throughout the year, it’s exciting. These next two seasons are going to be really good.”
And while Troyer acknowledged the Knights haven’t completely erased some of the issues that caused the early-season struggles and losses in eight of nine matches at one point, she said that back-to-back wins have provided a boost for TA to start district play.
What that holds for the future is unknown, she said, but the Knights are enjoying it for now.
“They’re doing a great job,” Troyer said. “They’re still learning how things are working and my strategies and techniques. But they’re working hard, they want to learn. It’s just been a great group of kids.”
