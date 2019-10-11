NEW MARKET — Life is unpredictable and can turn the world upside down in an instant, but with the right of group of friends, those unexpected moments can lead to opportunities filled with wonder and joy.
That’s the message the Rouss Center for the Arts is bringing to New Market in its upcoming production of “The Savannah Sipping Society.” The play follows four women in Georgia as they all lose a piece of themselves through misfortunes and hard times — but following those losses are able to craft a somewhat surprising but everlasting friendship.
Jinx Jenkins is the youngest member of the group and comes in as a life coach to bring energy and spontaneity into the other women’s lives. Joanne Thompson, who plays Jenkins, said the opportunity to take on the role of an energetic and independent woman as an adult female actor is rare.
“As you get older, particularly as a woman in theater, the roles tend to be you’re someone’s mother ... mother figure, your sarcastic best friend. This, that and the other, but very rarely have I gotten to play someone who’s just kind of, in some ways, the opposite of myself,” Thompson said.
Tracy Conard, the center’s artistic director, has performed on stages since she was 3 years old and said she loves the opportunity theater presents to shed her identity and step into someone else’s life. Conard plays Randa Covington, a middle-aged Type A workaholic who loses her job, for the second time in her theatrical career.
Conard said she once was a reflection of the character, but she has since evolved and is excited to bring that growth into this rendition.
“When I did the part the first time ... I was actually 49 and for a completely different reason … I could no longer work, and I had put my everything into work. I was Randa that time,” Conard said. “I’m not at that same point in my life, so it makes a difference. ... I pull from my own life experiences and things that I’ve learned or been through or seen.”
“The Savannah Sipping Society” was written by Jessi Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. Wooten was also a producer and writer for several seasons of “The Golden Girls.”
The show was brought to Rouss after Conard directed the play in Kentucky. Director Joshua Newman said he immediately fell in love with its heartfelt and empowering message.
“One thing I’ve realized is that as we grow up, we don’t really do much things that are spontaneous, just going out and do something for the heck of it,” Newman said.
Since the scenes are set at Randa’s veranda in Georgia, Newman said he envisioned the play to reflect that same homey, Southern hospitality by offering an evening of dinner theater. A chicken barbecue meal with carrots, salad and dessert will be available to order with tickets, but dinner reservations must be made four days in advance. Food is served an hour before showtime, and the cost for dinner and the show is $30.
The show opens up this weekend at the Rouss building on North Congress Street and returns the following weekend. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7 p.m., and Sunday features a matinee at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for seniors and students, and they can be purchased online, at the door or reserved. To reserve tickets, call 540-705-0313 or 888-341-7313.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.