On Wednesday, the Harrisonburg Fire Department will be living up to its obvious goal of promoting fire safety with a slight addition — pizza.
Each year, the department teams up with CiCi’s Pizza on East Market Street to help ensure homes have working smoke alarms, according to an article in Monday’s edition of the Daily News-Record. The department will deliver more than 500 pizzas as part of Harrisonburg Fire Department’s 16th annual Free Pizza and Smoke Alarm event.
While this is a fun event that allows HFD and community members to get involved, it also has an important message about working smoke alarms.
You might not think much about your smoke alarm on a day-to-day basis — unless the batteries are dying and there’s an incessant beeping that is tempting you to rip the small circle out of the ceiling.
We’ve all probably been there, but smoke alarms are life-saving and should always be properly functioning — don’t rip them out of the ceiling.
According to data from the National Fire Protection Association from 2012-2016, smoke alarms were present in three-quarters and sounded in more than half of the home fires reported to U.S. fire departments. And almost three of every five home fire deaths resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or no smoke alarms that were working.
A fire is a devastating event we hope no one has to go through – but it happens, and clearly having a working smoke alarm can make the difference in one’s survival.
So we hope that this pizza and smoke alarm event will be a fun way to ensure working smoke alarms are heavily present in the area. To order a pizza, call CiCi’s at 432-9099 on Wednesday after 4 p.m. or visit harrisonburgfire.org.
And if you are not planning to take part, please always check your smoke alarm is working and has batteries.
