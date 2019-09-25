BROADWAY — Cierra Bruce put up a solid all-around stat line with 20 assists, 20 digs and eight kills as Waynesboro earned its first Valley District win of the season with a 12-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-23, 17-15 victory over Broadway at BHS on Tuesday.
Paige Smith added 26 digs and a pair of aces for the Little Giants (3-7, 1-1 Valley) while Jada Keene added 10 kills and two aces.
For the Gobblers (2-11, 0-2 Valley), Chloe Copenhaver led the way with 20 assists while Kyle Morris had 11 kills and six aces and Hannah Beck finished with a match-high 36 digs.
In other local sports Tuesday:
Prep Volleyball
Rockbridge County 3, Spotswood 0: Graceon Armstrong had 13 kills and three aces and Jaydyn Clemmer added 12 aces and 20 digs as Rockbridge County swept Spotswood 25-13, 25-23, 25-16 in Valley District action in Lexington.
Krissy Whitesell added 29 assists and two aces for the Wildcats (11-1, 2-0 Valley) while Grace Cauley added three kills, three aces and three blocks.
Bria Berriochoa led the Trailblazers (4-6, 1-1 Valley) with 14 digs while Bethany Martz had nine assists and Suzanna Fornadel chipped in with five kills and a block.
East Rockingham 3, Rappahannock County 0: Sage Fox had 15 digs and 21 kills as East Rockingham remained unbeaten in Bull Run District play with a 25-7, 25-21, 25-19 sweep of Rappahannock County on the road.
Kayla Rhodes added seven kills for the Eagles (11-2, 4-0 Bull Run) while Delanie Wigley dished out 34 assists.
Eastern Mennonite 3, Covenant 0: In Charlottesville, Karla Hostetter dished out 28 assists and served up six aces as Eastern Mennonite stayed unbeaten with a 25-14, 25-12, 25-6 sweep of Covenant in Blue Ridge Conference action.
Adrienne Cline led the Flames (9-0, 4-0 Blue Ridge) with 18 kills, nine aces and seven digs while Sydney Litwiller added eight kills, a pair of aces and a block in the win.
Field Hockey
Virginia 2, James Madison 0: Adele Iacobucci and Anzel Viljoen each scored a goal to lead No. 5 Virginia to a 2-0 home win over James Madison in non-conference field hockey action on Tuesday.
The Dukes (3-5) only had two shots on goal as the Cavaliers (7-1) notched the shutout.
Goucher 2, Eastern Mennonite 1: Juliana Ghally had a goal, but it wasn’t enough for Eastern Mennonite in its 2-1 non-conference loss to Goucher in Harrisonburg.
The Royals dropped to 3-5 while the Gophers improved to 5-3.
Women’s Soccer
Roanoke 0, Bridgewater 0: In Old Dominion Athletic Conference action, Bridgewater played Roanoke to a scoreless draw at the Jopson Athletic Complex.
The Eagles (3-3-2) got a game-best six saves from keeper Sydney Davis.
College Volleyball
Randolph-Macon 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: Sydney Koch had 10 kills to lead Randolph-Macon to a 25-20, 25-8, 25-12 Old Dominion Athletic Conference sweep of Eastern Mennonite in Ashland.
The Royals (8-5) got 10 digs from Tarynn Clark in their loss to the Yellow Jackets (8-3).
— DN-R Sports Desk
