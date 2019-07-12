LOCAL SCHEDULE
TODAY
BASEBALL
Rockingham County Baseball League
Grottoes at Elkton, 7:30 p.m.
Clover Hill at Montezuma, 7:30 p.m.
Valley Baseball League
Woodstock at Front Royal, 7 p.m.
Strasburg at Purcellville, 7 p.m.
Covington at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Harrisonburg, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester at New Market, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.