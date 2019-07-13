LOCAL SCHEDULE

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

Rockingham County Baseball League

Stuarts Draft at New Market, 7:30 p.m.

Grottoes at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Valley Baseball League

Woodstock at Strasburg, 5 p.m. (DH)

Covington at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m. (DH)

New Market at Front Royal, 7 p.m.

Winchester at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.

Staunton at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

Rockingham County Baseball League

Broadway at Bridgewater, 6:30 p.m.

Elkton at Stuarts Draft, 6:30 p.m.

Valley Baseball League

Charlottesville at Strasburg, 7 p.m.

Waynesboro at Winchester, 7 p.m.

Purcellville at Woodstock, 7 p.m.

Front Royal at Staunton, 7:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at New Market, 7:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.