LOCAL SCHEDULE
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
Rockingham County Baseball League
Stuarts Draft at New Market, 7:30 p.m.
Grottoes at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Valley Baseball League
Woodstock at Strasburg, 5 p.m. (DH)
Covington at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m. (DH)
New Market at Front Royal, 7 p.m.
Winchester at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
Rockingham County Baseball League
Broadway at Bridgewater, 6:30 p.m.
Elkton at Stuarts Draft, 6:30 p.m.
Valley Baseball League
Charlottesville at Strasburg, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Winchester, 7 p.m.
Purcellville at Woodstock, 7 p.m.
Front Royal at Staunton, 7:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at New Market, 7:30 p.m.
