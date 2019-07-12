LOCAL SCORES
THURSDAY
BASEBALL
Rockingham County Baseball League
Stuarts Draft at Elkton, ppd
Valley Baseball League
Strasburg at Winchester, late
Harrisonburg at Waynesboro, ppd
Purcellville at Covington, ppd
New Market at Staunton, ppd
