Local Scores
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
Rockingham County Baseball League
Broadway 7, Bridgewater 5
Clover Hill 11, Montezuma 0
Elkton at Stuarts Draft, late
Valley Baseball League
Strasburg 8, Charlottesville 5
Winchester 4, Waynesboro 0
Woodstock 3, Purcellville 1
Staunton 4, Front Royal 3
New Market 9, Harrisonburg 3
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
Rockingham County Baseball League
Broadway 9, Bridgewater 6
New Market 8, Stuarts Draft 2
Clover Hill 10, Grottoes 4
Valley Baseball League
Harrisonburg 2, Covington 0
Covington 6, Harrisonburg 3
Woodstock 8, Strasburg 3
Woodstock 10, Strasburg 1
Waynesboro 6, Staunton 2
Charlottesville 11, Winchester 1
Front Royal 11, New Market 5
