HARRISONBURG — Carly Watson has been participating in Venturing for many years and it has taught her leadership, friendship and confidence — and she’s gained that through her experience with Boy Scouts of America.
Venturing is an inclusive program through the Boy Scouts of America for males and females aged 14-21, or 13 and completed the eighth grade. It’s operated through Venturing Crews, units of youth and advisers who meet on set schedules and plan activities and events.
It’s something Watson takes seriously as evidenced by the fact that the Harrisonburg resident is the first person in her district to win a Summit Award — the highest honor in Venturing.
“It’s very similar to becoming an Eagle Scout,” Watson said. “It’s the equivalent in the Venturing program.”
It’s not easily attained. There are levels of recognition that one has to achieve before receiving a Summit Award. There is the Venturing Award, the Discovery Award, the Pathfinder Award and only then is the Summit Award in reach.
Each level involves personal goals, service hours and attending and organizing leadership classes.
Watson has been Venturing for seven years to get to this goal.
“I grew up watching my three brothers be involved in Boy Scouts so when we found out about Venturing, the co-ed program through Boy Scouts, I jumped at the opportunity,” Watson said.
Venturing has a strong leadership component, which has made Watson feel more confident when applying for jobs and in college. Currently, she works at Pendleton Community Bank in downtown Harrisonburg and goes to school at Blue Ridge Community College part time to study nursing. She hopes to be a birth nurse and doula.
“I am confident in who I am,” Watson said. “I think some youth struggle with that confidence.”
Watson called Venturing something good in a world where there isn’t always a lot of good.
Brad Watson, Carly’s father, said he’s proud of his daughter’s commitment to Venturing and her achievement of the organization’s highest award.
He said one of the service projects she did during her time was a service day for mentally disabled adults, which goes back to her desire to work in the medical field.
