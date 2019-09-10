HARRISONBURG — As soon as Virginia State Police Trooper Justin Joiner signs on for his shift each night, his eyes are glued to Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s roads looking for impaired drivers.
He’s looking for speeders, those going way below the speed limit and drivers weaving in and out of lanes.
“I’m looking for any sort of dangerous behavior,” he said, adding that certain behavior typically indicates distracted or impaired driving.
In fiscal year 2018, Joiner nabbed 18 drunken drivers.
For his dedication to stopping drinking and driving, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program honored him and the area's other top officers during a banquet at James Madison University's Festival Conference and Student Center on Thursday.
Joiner, who has been with VSP for 1 ½ years, served with the Harrisonburg Police Department for 10 years.
During his career, he’s made roughly 250 arrests for driving under the influence.
This year’s award is his fourth time being recognized for his work.
During the ceremony, he said, a woman spoke to the officers about the consequences of driving impaired. She told them she lost her father and daughter to drunken drivers.
Joiner said he hopes no others have to share a similar story again.
“Anything I can do to prevent that from happening to another family, I’m going to do it,” he said.
In addition to Joiner, Harrisonburg police officer Paywand Sofy, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Baroch and Bridgewater police officer Christopher Earman were among roughly a dozen Shenandoah Valley officers to be honored.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the law enforcement community appreciates the recognition the two agencies provide.
“It’s a great program,” he said. “We share a common goal to make the highways safer,” he said.
It was Baroch’s third year in a row to win the award.
“He puts a great amount of focus on trying to detect impaired drivers,” Hutcheson said. “He’s very proactive. His dedication is highly impressive.”
