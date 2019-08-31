HARRISONBURG — A Harrisonburg man accused of trying to rob a city credit union pleaded guilty Friday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Elizah Scott Mangiliman, 32, pleaded guilty to felony attempted bank robbery.
As part of a plea deal, Judge T.J. Wilson sentenced Mangiliman to three years and four months in prison with all but four months suspended.
The investigation into Mangiliman began at about 4:15 p.m. on June 3, when officers were dispatched to the Mosaic Federal Credit Union on South Carlton Street.
Witnesses told police a man, later identified as Mangiliman, entered the building and demanded cash be put in a backpack.
Police say he fled the scene but was captured nearby.
No weapon was displayed, and no injuries were reported.
Mangiliman has a criminal record dating back at least a decade.
In 2009, he pleaded guilty in Rockingham County Circuit Court to felony obstruction of justice. He was originally charged with felony assault on a police officer. He received a three-year suspended sentence.
In 2013, Mangiliman pleaded guilty to felony marijuana distribution and received a five-year suspended sentence.
Three years later, he pleaded guilty to the same charge and received a five-year sentence with all but eight months suspended.
