HARRISONBURG — A Harrisonburg man accused of holding up a payday loan company in August pleaded guilty Friday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Jeffrey Tyrone Rice, 29, pleaded guilty to felony robbery.
As part of a plea deal, Judge T.J. Wilson sentenced Rice to 20 years in prison with all but roughly six years suspended.
The deal also requires Rice to pay the $288 he stole from the Check Into Cash business.
Upon release from prison, Rice will serve three years of supervised probation.
Prosecutors say the investigation into Rice began on Aug. 23, when officers responded to the 200 block of Burgess Road at 2:15 p.m.
At the time police said Rice took an undisclosed amount of money and ran from the scene, but did not display a weapon.
Police declined to say whether Rice made verbal threats to store employees.
Officers captured Rice at about 4:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of Port Republic Road, near the Food Lion.
Police say he was arrested without incident and taken to Rockingham County Jail, where he continues to be held without bond.
In March 2014, Harrisonburg police charged Rice with felony breaking and entering and misdemeanor property destruction.
A grand jury later chose not to indict him on the felony, but advanced the misdemeanor.
In August 2014, Rice pleaded guilty to the property destruction charge and received a 12-month suspended sentence.
In March 2017, a judge found Rice in violation of his probation and revoked the entire suspended sentence. He was released in September 2017 from Middle River Regional Jail in Verona after getting credit for good behavior.