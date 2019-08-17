HARRISONBURG — A New Market man accused of cashing stolen checks at a Timberville convenience store pleaded guilty Thursday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Jeremy Michael Neff, 39, pleaded guilty to felony obtaining money by false pretenses and felony larceny.
As part of a plea deal, Judge T.J. Wilson sentenced Neff to 10 years in prison with all but 16 months suspended.
Neff was among three people charged in the scheme that involved cashing checks stolen from mailboxes.
Alyssa Ryan Jackson, 32, of Woodstock, is charged with two felony counts of obtaining money by false pretenses and two felony counts of forgery. She’s scheduled for a plea hearing Monday.
On June 13, Rebecca Ann Cromer, 40, of New Market, pleaded guilty to felony obtaining money by false pretenses and two felony counts of forgery.
As part of a plea deal, she received a six-year sentence with all but seven months suspended.
The investigation began in August 2018, when multiple residents in northern Rockingham County began reporting that their mail was disappearing.
The reports to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office continued through December.
Deputies say it appears that Jackson would sift through the stolen mail, pick out checks and gift cards, and throw away the remaining items.
Investigators got a break in the case when some of the stolen checks were cashed by Cromer and Neff at Whit’s Market in Timberville.
Jackson was charged in January, while Comer and Neff were arrested in February.
All three are being held without bond. Neff is being held at the Rockingham County Jail, while Comer and Jackson are at the Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.