Harrisonburg police arrested a city man accused of an attempted home invasion last week.
Weslee Jamail King, 24, is charged with felony shooting into an occupied dwelling, felony attempted breaking and entering and misdemeanor property damage.
King appeared in Rockingham County General District Court on Monday.
Judge William Eldridge scheduled a preliminary hearing for Dec. 18.
The investigation into King began at about 4 p.m. on Oct. 20, when officers responded to 1549 Devon Lane for a reported breaking and entering in progress.
King fled the scene before officers arrived.
He was arrested Saturday.
Although the victim told police he didn’t see a gun, he said he heard a gun “racking” sound, according to a magistrate’s report.
The report also states that King threw a large item through the window in an attempt to get in the home.
The victim reported that he is “very afraid” of King, according to the report.
In an unrelated case, King also faces four misdemeanor gun-related charges in Staunton, including reckless handling of a firearm and altering a firearm’s serial number.
He’s scheduled to appear in Staunton General District Court on Wednesday.
Prosecutors say he’s also facing a probation violation.
Eldridge, citing King’s danger to the community, ordered him to be held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
