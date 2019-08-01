HARRISONBURG — A former James Madison University student accused of attacking several people at a city McDonald’s pleaded guilty Thursday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Steve Andrew Smallwood Jr., 22, of Waverly, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of assault on a police officer, felony property destruction and four misdemeanor counts of assault.
As part of a plea deal, Judge T.J. Wilson sentenced Smallwood to seven years in prison with all but roughly one and a half years suspended.
Smallwood was also ordered to pay about $2,200 in restitution.
Prosecutors say the investigation into Smallwood began at about 4 p.m. on Jan. 19, when a Harrisonburg officer was responding to an unrelated call.
A bystander flagged down the officer at the intersection of Port Republic Road and Neff Avenue. The bystander told the officer that a man, later identified as Smallwood, was attacking people in the McDonald’s on Port Republic Road.
Prosecutors say police attempted to stop Smallwood as he left the fast-food restaurant but were initially unsuccessful.
Smallwood struck two officers before they hit Smallwood with a stun gun multiple times, prosecutors say.
The stun gun was not effective. Smallwood then ran out into the road, where he was subdued.
Smallwood also is accused of damaging vehicles in the McDonald’s parking lot, and an arrest warrant states he damaged the store. A magistrate’s report states the damage was “mostly because of blood” on food.
Prosecutors say he also punched out several windshields.
He was taken by ambulance to Sentara RMH Medical Center. Prosecutors say he sustained a leg injury and underwent surgery. They say he was hit by a car before he entered the restaurant and police arrived.
One victim was also taken to Sentara RMH for treatment, and two others were treated at the scene.
Upon release, Smallwood was transferred to Rockingham County Jail.
The crime was captured on surveillance video.
Smallwood was a linebacker on the JMU football team as a freshman in 2015, but chose to withdraw from the team the following year after sustaining two concussions, his family said.
At the time of the offense, he was a JMU senior who planned to graduate in May.