A Rockingham County home went up in flames Thursday afternoon as its owner kept firefighters and police at bay with a weapon.
Emergency crews responded to the 900 block of Collie Crest Drive near Beldor south of Elkton shortly before 3 p.m.
On scene, police encountered a man with a knife approaching them on all-terrain vehicle. The man's name was not released.
A standoff ensued while the house burned to the ground.
Within an hour, the man surrendered.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the man was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center for a mental health evaluation. No charges were filed.
It's unclear how the fire started.
