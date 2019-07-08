HARRISONBURG — As a child growing up in northern New Jersey, Scott Mathusek had a pretty good routine.
After his Little League game, his parents would take him to get a slice of pizza and an Italian ice, known as water ice in the southern New Jersey and Philadelphia areas.
Then they would sit in the car and listen to the New York Yankees game on the radio.
“It was one of my favorite things to do,” said Mathusek, 34, who owns Scotty’s Homemade Italian Ice in Harrisonburg.
Born in Bergenfield, New Jersey, Mathusek moved to Utah when he was 12. He’d spend the school year in the western state while returning to his hometown for the summer.
He spent two years on a mission trip to the Philippines from 2003-2005. In 2010, he graduated from Brigham Young University with an undergraduate degree in business management.
Mathusek, and his wife, Monica, 32, then moved Jacksonville, Illinois where he took a job as a supervisor with Cargill.
In 2014, he transferred to the Dayton plant, where he now serves as continual improvement lead for poultry and grind plants.
After leaving New Jersey in the early 2000s, he had yet to find an Italian ice place in the several states he’s called home.
So, he decided to open his own. But first, he had to learn how to make it.
“Everything can be Googled,” he said.
He studied countless videos and recipes and made his first batch in his blender.
Mathusek said it was good, but not quite the authentic cool treat he remembered.
So, he purchased an Emery Thompson batch freezer, which did the trick.
The Mathusek family says they use only quality ingredients. They make a variety of flavors using real fruits and Ghirardelli chocolate.
“If you cheap out on ingredients, your customers will know,” he said.
About six weeks ago, he set up his Italian Ice cart outside Grilled Cheese Mania on South Main Street in Harrisonburg. It’s open from 4-7 p.m. on Fridays and from noon-7 p.m. Saturday. The cart will be closed July 19-20.
Monica Mathusek said she supported her husband’s venture.
She said she first tried Italian ice one summer while she was working with him in New Jersey.
“It was so refreshing,” she said. “It’s the perfect treat after a hard day’s work.”
On most days, you’ll see him set up with this three sons: Derek, 8; Joshua, 6; and Eli, 10 months.
He said business is starting to pick up.
“A lot of people don’t know what Italian ice is,” he said, adding that people get hooked once they do. “We’ve had a lot of repeat customers.”
The Mathuseks say they were approached by James Madison University to sell Italian Ice at the Sept. 14 football game against Morgan State.
Scott Mathusek said it would be his largest function to date, with the possibility of roughly 25,000 people attending the game.
“It’s a little bit intimidating, but exciting,” he said. “All we need to do is get people to try our product.”
(1) comment
Thanks for the tip. I was too lazy - shy - to stop by and ask. The photo suggests it may be of the real quality - not Rita's - as sold here: http://www.famousitalianices.com/ The definition is obscure, because there is shaved ice, and other products have made a play, but hopefully this guy accomplished it. A great treat, when done right.
