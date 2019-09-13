HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Charge Gang Task Force arrested a Penn Laird man Wednesday following a roughly nine-hour standoff near Cootes Store.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the standoff ended peacefully after his SWAT team stormed a building with Mark Edwin Breeden, 43, inside.
“He wouldn’t come out, so we had to get him out,” Hutcheson said.
Hutcheson said the ordeal began about 10 a.m. when U.S. Marshals went to a home in the 14000 block of North Mountain Road to look for Breeden.
They found Breeden, but he barricaded himself in a building.
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Harrisonburg Police Department and the Virginia State Police soon joined the standoff.
Hutcheson said the SWAT team deployed tear gas, but Breeden continued to refuse to come out. At about 7 p.m., he said, the team entered the building and captured Breeden.
Breeden was taken to the Rockingham County Jail, where he’s being held without bond.
He was wanted on four felonies: robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, grand larceny and wearing a mask in public.
Breeden appeared in Rockingham County General District Court Thursday.
A hearing was set for Nov. 12.
The investigation began on Aug. 22, when HPD responded to an armed robbery at the Howard Johnson, located at 10 Linda Lane.
Police say a man at the motel was robbed.
The gang task force, made up of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County officers, was involved in the case because the victim, police say, is a high-ranking member of the Pagan motorcycle gang.
Ryan Jay Abbo, 35, of Harrisonburg, Stephanie Jean Cochran, 29, of Harrisonburg, and Rochelle Brill-Washington, 21, address unknown, are also charged in the case.
All three were previously arrested and are being held without bond.
