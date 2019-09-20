HARRISONBURG — A Manassas man accused of soliciting what he thought was a 13-year-old girl pleaded guilty Wednesday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Christopher John Johnson, 30, pleaded guilty to felony solicitation of a minor for sex via a computer.
As part of a plea deal, Judge Bruce Albertson sentenced Johnson to 10 years in prison with all but one year suspended.
Johnson will also have to register as a sex offender.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alycia Eldridge said the investigation began on Oct. 26, 2017, when Special Agent Chad Morris, an investigator with the Virginia State Police assigned to the Northern Virginia-Washington, D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, conducted an undercover online investigation using Meet24, a chat application.
Eldridge said Morris, who was posing as a 13-year-old girl, was contacted by a user named “joe cool.”
Johnson later sent several lewd photographs to the “girl.”
Eldridge said Morris was able to identify Johnson through several administrative subpoenas and looking at his photograph from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.
Police interviewed Johnson on Nov. 14, 2017.
Eldridge said Johnson initially told police he thought the girl was 14 or 15, but when questioned on whether the “girl” told him she was 13 he responded, “she probably said that.”
He also told police that he had several nude photographs of himself on his cellphone and that he probably sent the photographs to the “girl” accidentally, Eldridge said.
Wednesday’s plea was the second similar case to result in a guilty plea this week.
On Tuesday, Christopher Michael Alessandro, 27, of Croton-on-Hudson, New York, pleaded guilty to felony solicitation of a minor for sex via a computer. He received a 15-year sentence with all but five years suspended.
Prosecutors say Alessandro used the chat application KIK to solicit Morris, who was posing as a 14-year-old girl.