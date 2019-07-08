HARRISONBURG — Keri Mast has been named the new girls basketball coach at Eastern Mennonite High School, according to the school.
Mast, who grew up in Sarasota, Fla., and played two years at Florida Southern College before transferring to Eastern Mennonite University for her last college two seasons, replaces Matt Weaver as the new Flames coach.
After being selected to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s all-conference team in her two seasons with the Royals, Mast served as an assistant coach for the EMU women’s basketball team during the 1996-97 season.
“I want to create a winning culture with the team and it’s not just about winning games,” Mast said in a statement. “... I want these girls to be good role models for younger students who may look up to varsity players and be a positive influence in the whole school culture.”
Weaver, who went 17-25 during his two seasons as coach, stepped down in March to focus on his work duties at Weaver’s Flooring America.
