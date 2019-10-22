ELKTON — Ryan McAlister called it “new school mixed with an old-school style.”
When the former Luray baseball coach left the program to accept the same position at East Rockingham in September, he said he immediately knew he had big shoes to fill.
The 28-year-old McAlister, a 2010 Turner Ashby graduate, is replacing David Scott, who stepped down in July after coaching the past nine seasons since ERHS opened in 2010.
“Whenever you have a coach that has been at a school since it started, it says a lot,” McAlister said. “Seeing the type of kids that we have in our baseball program and the foundation that he built, he really did a tremendous job with establishing the program.”
So naturally, it’s no surprise that McAlister said he doesn’t think the Eagles program needs a complete overhaul. In fact, he said a lot of what they’ll do will stay the same.
Sure, there will be obvious changes in the day-to-day operations and minor details within the program, but McAlister also doesn’t want to waste the foundation Scott built.
“We are going to do some things different than he had,” McAlister said “With any new coaching staff, we want to get the players accustomed to what we’re looking for, our philosophy, and how we are going to develop them. Getting the athletes that we have to buy into our program will be a big goal, getting the players to have ownership in the program is a big goal. We want this to be their team. We are going to lay the foundation we have in mind, but we want the players to take pride in it and make it theirs.”
Both McAlister and Scott learned under legendary Turner Ashby coaches.
McAlister played for the Knights three years under former coach Richie Anderson while Scott was a disciple of legendary coach Ray Heatwole as an assistant for five years.
Scott also coached an American Legion team that McAlister played on when he was younger and the two bounced ideas off each other the past three seasons, they said.
“I’ve known him for a good number of years now,” McAlister said. “When I first started coaching at Luray, Coach Scott was one of the coaches that I frequently contacted to make myself familiar with our district. I would look at him as somewhat of a mentor when I first started coaching in the league. The Shenandoah District and the style of baseball that was played was new to me, so I bounced a lot of questions off of him.”
During Scott’s tenure, East Rock went 119-75 and won a Shenandoah District or Conference 36 title in five different seasons. The Eagles went 7-14 last year.
The Bulldogs struggled to compete in the Shenandoah during McAlister’s three-year tenure at Luray, but did earn recognition last season after knocking off top-seeded and defending Virginia High School League Class 2 state champion Page County 1-0 in the opening round of the Shenandoah District tournament in a shocking first-round upset.
“I think the baseball team at East Rock has the potential to be a really good team every year and that has been proven,” McAlister said. “Seeing the athletes that have come out of the school over the last nine years is exciting. There is a lot of interest in baseball around the community and, as a coach, that always makes it easier to know that you don’t have to beg kids to play. I’m excited about the kids that we have in our program and the kids are hungry to compete. We graduated 10 seniors last year, so this year will be fun to watch guys compete to win starting spots and get playing time. Our numbers of players interested are at a good spot and I am really excited about this season.”
McAlister also was a four-year starter at second base for Eastern Mennonite in college.
He was a second-team selection at second base by the Old Dominion Athletic Conference his senior season and pointed to that experience as a difference maker.
“I think playing in college helped in many ways aside from just playing,” McAlister said. “I’m not too far removed from playing baseball, so I think that is relatable with the players themselves. I think the biggest thing about playing in college was learning what successful college coaches did to prepare their teams.
“[Former EMU and current Bridgewater] coach [Ben] Spotts was definitely influential in building my style as a coach,” McAlister said. “I was able to learn from him as a player and as a coach, and without playing college ball, that would not have happened. Also playing and coaching with Adam Posey and seeing the success that he has had as an assistant coach and now being a head coach and being able to talk with him on a regular basis and bounce ideas off of him certainly is credited from playing.”
Posey, who is set to begin his first year as the Royals’ new coach after Spotts left to go back to his alma mater in Bridgewater, said McAlister has all the traits of a good coach.
“Ryan is one of the most dedicated high school baseball coaches in the area,” Posey said. “He has a deep respect and understanding of what baseball in the Shenandoah Valley is about and I’m excited to see him take up the mantle for such a respected coach in David Scott. I know he’s going to be committed to the fundamentals and will get his team to play hard when we get out on the recruiting trail to see them play. I really think it’s a great fit for both himself and the East Rockingham baseball program.”
McAlister own McAlister’s Lawn and Landscape and said that influenced his decision.
While he acknowledged how thankful he was for the opportunity the Luray administration gave him with his first varsity coaching gig, he said that a lot of different factors came into play when he decided to join the Bulldogs’ district rival in Elkton.
“East Rock is certainly a place that I could see myself coaching at for a long time,” McAlister said. “The administration is great. I know a lot of the administrators from going to Turner Ashby and then coaching some at Turner Ashby. The facilities are amazing. Everything that you could want as a high school coach, East Rockingham has.”
As he gets closer to beginning his first season with the Eagles, McAlister plans to bring some new-school approaches with music at practice every day, players bouncing around and some other new approaches he’s learned over the years, he said.
But ultimately, he said he will still demand discipline and hard work from the East Rock players and an aggressiveness each and every time they step on the field.
“My goal is to develop high-character kids that bring value to the community, once their playing days are over,” McAlister said. “We’re not looking to just develop good baseball players, but good human beings.”
