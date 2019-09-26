ELKTON — Former Luray baseball coach Ryan McAlister is leaving the program to take the same position at East Rockingham, ERHS athletic director Eric Phillips confirmed to the Daily News-Record on Wednesday.
McAlister will replace former Eagles coach David Scott, who stepped down as the ERHS coach after serving as coach for each of the past nine seasons since the school opened in 2010 to accept a position as a teacher at Massanutten Technical Center.
“We are very excited to watch Coach McAlister grow our program,” Phillips said.
During Scott’s tenure, East Rock went 119-75 and won Shenandoah District or Conference 36 title in five seasons. The Eagles went 7-14 last year.
The Bulldogs struggled to compete in the Shenandoah during McAlister’s three-year tenure there, but did earn recognition last season after knocking off top-seeded and defending Virginia High School League Class 2 state champion Page County off 1-0 in the opening round of the Shenandoah District tournament.
McAlister is a former standout at Turner Ashby and was a four-year starter at second base for Eastern Mennonite University. He owns McAlister’s Lawn and Landscape.
In other local sports Wednesday:
Stover Resigns As ERHS Girls Track and Field Coach
ELKTON — Veteran East Rockingham’s girls track and field coach Lee Stover announced that he was resigning on Wednesday to focus on his teaching career at the school.
Stover coached the Eagles for the past eight seasons and guided them to their first-ever Shenandoah District and Region 2B championships last season in his final year.
The veteran ERHS coach also played a pivotal role in the growth and development of East Rock’s three-time state-champion 4x100-meter relay team the past three years.
Cooper Named ERHS Boys Tennis Coach
ELKTON — East Rockingham athletic director Eric Phillips announced on Wednesday that Ryan Cooper, a 2003 Stuarts Draft graduate and former Ferrum baseball standout, has been named the school’s new boys tennis coach.
Cooper, who teaches earth science at ERHS, takes over for veteran coach Tim Davis.
Davis retired at the end of last season after being with the program since 2012.
“We are excited to see Ryan take over this position,” Phillips said.
Gobblers Choose Janovsky As New Boys Soccer Coach
BROADWAY — Broadway athletic director Ryan Ritter announced Wednesday that former BHS standout Eric Janovsky has been named the school’s boys soccer coach.
Janovsky was a varsity assistant this past season and has also helped coach club soccer with various teams, including the Broadway Lynx, in recent seasons.
“Coach Janovsky has demonstrated over the past year that he exemplifies the BHS coaching pillars we are looking for in all of our coaches,” Ritter said. “He is a leader, passionate, relational, virtuous and has a vision for the program.”
Janovsky will replace Simon Timbrell, who left the program in July for the same position at Turner Ashby. The Gobblers went 15-20-2 in their two seasons under Timbrell, but reached the Region 3C playoffs for the first time in program history last season.
Prep Volleyball
Riverheads 3, Parry McCluer 0: Dayton Moore dished out 27 assists and served up three aces as Riverheads stayed unbeaten with a 25-5, 25-4, 25-4 non-district sweep of Parry McCluer in Greenville.
Gracie Fulton added 10 aces, three kills and a pair of digs for the Gladiators (9-0) while Samantha Persinger finished with nine aces and two more digs.
Buffalo Gap 3, Bath County 0: Amaya Lucas had five kills and two blocks and Leah Sherrill added 15 digs, three aces and a pair of kills as Buffalo Gap swept Bath County 25-8, 25-11, 26-24 in Swoope.
Brittany Mongold added three kills and three aces for the Bison (7-6), Natalie Robertson and Kate Alger finished with eight digs apiece and Emma Kate Maxwell had eight assists.
College Volleyball
Bridgewater 3, Lynchburg 1: Taylor McNeely racked up 14 consecutive points as Bridgewater cruised to a 25-8, 15-25, 26-24, 25-19 victory against Lynchburg in Old Dominion Athletic Conference volleyball action in Nininger Hall.
Rachel Gaston recorded 12 kills and 13 digs for the Eagles, who improved to 15-1 and 4-0 in the ODAC with their eighth straight victory in a home match. Jyailah Friendly added a career-high 19 digs for Bridgewater.
Men’s Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 2, Bridgewater 1 (OT): Troy Davis scored a goal in overtime to lift the Royals (5-5) past their Old Dominion Athletic Conference rival Bridgewater 2-1 at BC.
Davis scored both EMU goals while goalie Ahmed Zaatar finished with six saves for the Royals (5-5, 1-0 ODAC). The Eagles are now 2-7 overall and 0-1 in league play.
Women’s Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 1, Southern Virginia 0 (2OT): Broadway alum Chloe Weaver found the back of the net in the second extra period in Buena Vista as the Royals matched the best start in school history winning for the sixth time in seven games.
Eastern Mennonite High School graduate Leah Wenger stopped all four Knights shots on goal for EMU (6-1).
Field Hockey
Christopher Newport 4, Bridgewater 0: Bailey Miller scored a pair of goals to lead Christopher Newport past Bridgewater 4-0 in non-conference action at BC.
Eagles goalkeeper Ali Bishop made a career-high 17 saves for the Eagles (1-8).
