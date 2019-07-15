NEW MARKET — Gardner-Webb’s Keiji Parkhurst was 3-for-5, hit a home run and drove in three runs as part of New Market’s 9-3 drubbing of Harrisonburg in the Valley Baseball League on Sunday at Rebels Park.
The loss to New Market (16-17) was two in the three games Harrisonburg (13-18) played this past weekend. On Saturday, the Turks split a home doubleheader with Covington at Veterans Memorial Park.
In Game 2 of the twin bill Harrisonburg pitcher Liam McDonnell, of James Madison, threw a seven-inning complete-game shutout for a 2-0 Turks victory. McDonnell struck out eight and gave up only three hits in the win. Earlier in the day, Covington (15-16) won 6-3 in Game 1.
In other local baseball this weekend:
RCBL
Clover Hill 11, Montezuma 0: The Rockingham County Baseball League’s best team, Clover Hill, continued its strong season this past weekend with an 11-0 rout of Montezuma on Sunday and a 10-4 win on Saturday over Grottoes at Buck Bowman Park.
To blank Montezuma (8-14), the Bucks (19-3) got seven shutout innings on the mound from Tyler Bocock, who was also 4-for-4 with an RBI at the plate. Clover Hill’s Drew Easter also contributed three hits and three RBIs.
To beat Grottoes (9-13), the Bucks used a three-run second inning and three-run third inning and two hits apiece from Jacob Merica, David Wood and Lucas Knight.
Broadway 7, Bridgewater 5: In two meetings over two days, Broadway got the best of Bridgewater in Rockingham County Baseball League play.
On Sunday it took an extra inning, but the Bruins (12-12) prevailed 7-5 thanks to a three-run 10th. Matt Meiser delivered a two-run single in that frame.
On Saturday, Corbin Lucas was 4-for-4, scored a run and drove in two runs for the Reds (11-12), but Meiser was just as good to lead Broadway in a 9-6 victory. Meiser reached base in all five of his plate appearances, scored two runs and had two RBIs.
New Market 8, Stuarts Draft 2: A six-run first inning propelled New Market to an 8-2 win at home over Stuarts Draft in Rockingham County Baseball League action on Saturday.
For the Shockers (11-11), Zach Thomas slugged a home run and had three RBIs.
Carolina League
Frederick 6, Salem 0: Turner Ashby graduate Brenan Hanifee fired a complete-game shutout for the first time in his professional career to lead Frederick in a 6-0 win over Salem in Carolina League action on Sunday at Nymeo Field in Frederick, Md.
Hanifee didn’t allow a walk and yielded only five hits while notching four strikeouts over the nine innings. It was Frederick’s first complete-game shutout since Aug. 3, 2013.
This season, Hanifee is 6-9 with a 4.40 ERA over 90 innings for the Baltimore Orioles’ Class A affiliate.
— DN-R Sports Desk
