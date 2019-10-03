HARRISONBURG — Fifteen years ago, Cady Heron asked Aaron Carter what day it was during calculus class, and the world was never the same. Oct. 3 thenceforth became associated with the famous teenage comedy “Mean Girls.”
Tonight, Clementine Cafe is honoring Mean Girls Day with a themed trivia night from 9 to 11 p.m. Dr. Stoner’s herb flavored spirits is sponsoring the evening, so while you may not be able to “bake a cake filled with rainbows and smiles” — you can still come out and win some pink or fizzy prizes.
The cafe hosts themed trivia each week ranging from popular television shows to specific celebrities, but tonight is the first time it is tackling “Mean Girls.”
Over 500 people have responded as interested to the Facebook event. Sara Ross, a waitress at Clementine, said the event has received a huge response and expects it will be a busy night.
“It turns out it’s actually really popular. We’ve got quite a few people wanting to show up for it,” Ross said.
Clementine is not the only place in town celebrating “Mean Girls” this week. On Wednesday, James Madison University hosted comedian Daniel Franzese, a lead actor in the film, and also held a screening of the movie for students. Olivia Buchanan, public relations director for JMU’s University Program Board, said “Mean Girls” is both iconic and classic because it was universally consumed by her generation.
“I think it’s just a movie that all of us kind of grew up watching,” Buchanan said.
As far as we know, Glen Coco will not be at trivia to collect all the prizes, but guests should arrive early to sign up and snag a table at the cafe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.