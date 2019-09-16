Valley District Match
Monday
At Lexington Country Club
Team Scores
1. Rockbridge County 311, 2. Turner Ashby 330, 3. Spotswood 332, 4. Waynesboro 350, 5. Broadway 370, 6. Harrisonburg 387.
Individual Scores
Rockbridge County: Garret Huffman 74, William McClung 78, Cole Cathcart 79, Aaron Plogger 80.
Turner Ashby: Grant Pennybacker 76, Ryan Simpson 84, Gavin Ramsey 84, Luke Mowery 86.
Spotswood: Connor Chapman 78, Alan Dean 81, Darien Smith 84, Carter Atkins 88.
Waynesboro: Jacob Allen 83, Riley Hamp 87, Kevin Hicks 88, Emily Hamp 92.
Broadway: Tennyson Brownell 86, Dakota Bly-Payne 91, Collin Rhodes 93, Ben Hutcheson 100.
Harrisonburg: Jane Thompson 76, Dylan Thompson 102, Adam Osinkosky 104, Simon Beach 105.
