LOCAL SCORES
GOLF
Monday
Bull Run District Championships
At Heritage Oaks Golf Course
Team Scores:
1. Strasburg 340, 2. Stonewall Jackson 375, 3. Madison County 389, 4. Clarke County 421, 5. Page County 424, 6. East Rockingham 432, 7. Luray 453.
Individual Scores:
Strasburg: Colin Kosubinsky 81, Corey Keller 82, Drew Thomas 85, Chris Shelton 92.
Stonewall Jackson: Tucker Dorman 91, Henry Bull 92, Emily Racer 95, Andrew Wymer 97.
Madison County: Dean Breeden 93, Aaron Henshaw 96, James Tanner 99, Tucker Brockman 101.
Clarke County: Keith Dalton 94, Thomas Dalton 102, Jackson Franklin 107, Paul Genaro 118.
Page County: Ryan Comer 91, Kate Shifflett 106, Dade Turner 112 Max Mason 115.
East Rockingham: Matthew Johnson 85, Abbi Green 92, Evan Brandt 126, Blake Montgomery 129.
Luray: Collin Thomas 104, Devon Embry 114, Skylhar Batchelor-Pickett 116, Colby Wright 119.
