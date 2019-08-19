LOCAL SCORES
TODAY
GOLF
Valley District Match
Monday
At Lakeview Golf Course
Team Scores
1. Spotswood 165, 2. Rockbridge County 170, 3. Turner Ashby 174, 4. Broadway 175, 5. Waynesboro 179, 6. Harrisonburg DNF.
Individual Scores
Spotswood: Darien Smith 38, Connor Chapman 42, Patrick O’Brien 42, Alan Dean 43.
Rockbridge County: Cole Cathcart 38, Garret Huffman 41, Will McClung 45, Aaron Plogger 46.
Turner Ashby: Grant Pennybacker 41, Gavin Ramsey 42, Luke Mowery 44, Shane Redifer 47.
Broadway: Tennyson Brownell 42, Bubba Ply-Payne 42, Eli Hall 43, Ben Hutcheson 48.
Waynesboro: Riley Hamp 43, Jacob Allen 44, Sam Sikora 44, Kevin Hicks 48.
Harrisonburg: Jane Thompson 35, Adam Osinkosky 48, Simon Beack 60.
Bull Run District Dual Match
Monday
At Greene Hills Country Club
Team Scores
1. Madison County 99, 2. East Rockingham 109.
Individual Scores
Madison County: Chase Ryder 23, Tucker Brockman 25, Dean Breeden 25, Aaron Henshaw 28.
East Rockingham: Chase Clem 24, Abbi Green 26, Blake Montgomery 27, Evan Brandt 32.
