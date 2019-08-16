BROADWAY — Christian Morgan said he stayed ready, preparing for the moment because he knew it was going to come eventually.
That time may be now.
Despite seeing little action on the field as a reserve during his sophomore season in 2017 and then opting not to play last year due to undisclosed personal reasons, the Broadway senior running back said giving up on football completely was never an option.
Instead, he said he just needed to find his love for the sport again.
With first-year coach Danny Grogg bringing a different vibe and a sense of enthusiasm around the Gobblers program this year, Morgan quickly rekindled his old flame.
“It’s just the excitement around the program,” Morgan said of why he came back. “I’ve always loved football, always love running the ball and doing my part. [Coach] Grogg is a guy I can get behind. I’ve got a lot of friends [on the team] and I’m just ready for my last season.”
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound senior stands out physically in the Broadway backfield and opened the eyes of opposing coaches this summer at off-season workouts and 7-on-7s.
During his sophomore season, Morgan got limited carries for the Gobblers but was thrown into a deep Broadway rushing attack that included Brandon Cruz, Phillip Lamma and Timmy Lapp.
Despite deciding not to play last year as a junior, Morgan said he kept working out and ran track for the Gobblers in the spring with the idea of eventually returning to the field in the back of his mind.
“I feel like this is my best year yet,” Morgan said. “I feel like I’ve improved. I never really stopped training for football. So I feel like it’s my best year yet. I feel like I’m ready to go.”
During his time on the JV team, Morgan played for Aaron Reed, who now serves as Broaday’s varsity offensive coordinator and is known for his knowledge in the run game.
That, along with the culture Grogg is building around the program, is what Morgan said led him to contact the coaches and express the desire to rejoin the team this season.
“I haven’t had that much fun since JV with Coach Reed,” Morgan said. “I’ve never experienced energy like that. Everyone is having a lot of fun, enjoying going to practice. I mean everybody has an occasional bad day, but practice is always fun. That’s really important to me.”
It was a surprising, yet exciting, bonus for Grogg in his first year coaching Broadway and one that he said has helped make his transition easier with an established running back.
Grogg said Morgan has showed a team-first mentality throughout training camp, making sure he gets as many reps as possible while also helping up-and-coming players learn the playbook as well.
“He’s brought confidence to our call sheet, to be honest with you,” Grogg said. “He’s a kid that’s been in our offense. This will be his third year. I know last year he had a few hiccups that got in his way, but Christian Morgan is a kid we’re going to rely on.”
It’s a refreshing mentality to see for Grogg, who is looking for as many leaders to step up and lead the charge for a team that is young at a lot of different positions.
At running back, however, Grogg said he feels as confident in it as any position on the field and credits Morgan for the leaps he has taken this summer as both a player and a leader.
“I think that shows maturity,” Morgan said. “It just showed how mature he is and how much he’s a team guy. We’re going to rely on him a lot this year and I think he’s going to be a really good player in the Valley [District].”
The players have reaped the benefits of having Morgan back as well.
Gobblers junior wide receiver Nate Tinnell said Morgan brings a versatile skill set to the Broadway offense and will have an immediate impact when he steps on the field.
“Having him back us huge,” Tinnell said. “He can do it all. He can go out and run a route, catch a pass. He can take it out of the backfield and run it. He’ll run over you, run past you. He can do it all.”
It’s not just making plays with the football that Morgan is strong at, however.
Caleb Williams, a senior who is coming back from a torn ACL and is hoping to eventually compete for the starting quarterback spot, said Morgan’s pass protection is also key.
“He brings us a really big boost in the running game,” Williams said. “He’s a big back and he runs track. If he hits the sideline, he’s gone. Nobody is going to catch him. He’s also built, so if he needs to run someone over or make a move, he can do that. That helps a lot.
"Even with protecting [sophomore quarterback] Cole [Hoover] back there, he’s able to pick up blitzes. It’s just perfect. I’m so glad he’s back. He’s worked so hard. He’s caught all the way up and he’s ready to go.”
Hoover is the Gobblers’ starting signal-caller for now as Williams awaits approval to return from his offseason surgery to repair his torn ACL.
Junior Isaiah Marsh and senior David Thew, who is also one of the team's best wide receivers, also serve as backup quarterbacks.
Regardless of who is taking the snaps under center, Williams said Morgan’s presence in the backfield makes a difference.
“We know when we hand him the ball, we can trust him and the decisions that he makes,” Williams said. “If there isn’t a hole, he is going to make one.”
Morgan’s knack for running the ball has been one of the highlights of Broadway’s training camp, Grogg said.
“I’m strong,” Morgan said. “I just like to run through people. It’s just what I do.”
Morgan said he isn’t afraid of contact, but is smart enough to make wise decisions.
He said ultimately, he just wants to do whatever it takes to lead the Gobblers to more victories this season.
“As a team, I think we’ll be balanced,” Morgan said. “But my job — what I hold myself accountable for — is every time I get the football, I want to average over five yards [per carry]. I want to give my team my all and put them in a position for us to win.”
As the moment Morgan has been preparing for inches closer, he said he isn’t too nervous about a return to the field.
Instead, he said he is excited to showcase his full potential in his final season with the program.
For both Morgan and the rest of his Gobblers teammates, they said it will be a moment that they’ve all been waiting for for quite some time.
Once it finally happens, Williams said it will special for everyone involved.
“Handing him the ball is going to be great,” Williams said. “Watching him run for touchdowns is probably going to be the best thing I see all year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.