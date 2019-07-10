HARRISONBURG — The pair of rushers sensed it initially during the spring.
Just a few practices in this past March, Percy Agyei-Obese said him and fellow running back Jawon Hamilton were referring to themselves as, “the duo.”
Since James Madison’s run of five consecutive playoff appearances began, the Dukes have always returned at least one running back it counted on during the previous campaign.
Khalid Abdullah those first few years. Abdullah and Cardon Johnson after that and then Johnson, Marcus Marshall, Trai Sharp and Taylor Woods more recently.
But in 2019, JMU is different.
Johnson, Marshall and Sharp all graduated following this past season leaving the Dukes without that direct link to Woods or Abdullah, the Most Outstanding Player of the 2016 national championship game.
Heading into August training camp, Agyei-Obese and Hamilton represent a changing of the guard at the position as they’ve waited for their opportunity. Here’s a closer look at Agyei-Obese, Hamilton and the rest of the running backs at JMU:
Returning Starters: none
Other Returners On Roster: r-junior Jawon Hamilton, r-junior Eric Kirlew, junior Percy Agyei-Obese, r-freshman Solomon Vanhorse
Newcomers: freshman Austin Douglas, freshman Latrele Palmer, freshman CJ Jackson
Storyline: First-year JMU coach Curt Cignetti made it clear from the beginning – he wants his team to lead conference in rushing.
He said it in his opening press conference, and even during the spring Agyei-Obese said his position mates were all on board with Cignetti’s intention.
Now, Cignetti and running backs coach Matt Merritt must figure out who will play the biggest roles in trying to do so.
Agyei-Obese had an 80-yard touchdown run against Robert Morris last year, was always thought of as the running back of the future at JMU by the previous coaching staff and only helped his cause with a strong spring. After the Dukes’ spring game, Cignetti said he thought Agyei-Obese ran the ball well in the scrimmage.
Hamilton, a former starter at Central Florida, still has plenty of upside. It’s easy to forget that he was coming off a major injury that occurred two years ago with the Knights. While pushing to get back to full strength, he showed his speed on a 93-yard kick return for a touchdown against Richmond last September in his first season at Madison. JMU strength coach Brian Phillips said Hamilton is a standout during the team’s summer workouts, too.
So Agyei-Obese and Hamilton are tracking to be the top two guys, but no college football team can get through a season with only two running backs contributing. What might be most intriguing is how the position sorts itself out beyond Hamilton and Agyei-Obese.
Solomon Vanhorse improved his stock during the spring, but the Dukes have three true freshman running backs, all highly recruited, eager to contribute immediately. Hermitage High School product CJ Jackson chose JMU over offers from East Carolina, Old Dominion and Purdue. Both Austin Douglas of Mt. Vernon (Atlanta) and Latrele Palmer of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) were 1,000-yard rushers as prep seniors.
The competition for the third spot on the depth chart will be determined by whether or not Vanhorse continues to show progress and if Jackson, Douglas or Palmer is good enough to put on the field right away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.