NEW MARKET — The town of New Market is debuting a brand new food and music festival on Saturday.
The first Jammin’ Foods Fest will kick off from noon to 6 p.m. at New Market Community Park, located at 9670 Cadet Road.
“It’s a brand new event, so we’re really excited to be able to bring it to New Market,” said Amber Smoot, the events and marketing manager for the town of New Market. “Food and music brings people together, always.”
The town also hosts its annual music series, Cross Roads Music Fest, as a separate event held throughout the summer at Rebel Park.
Jammin’ Foods Fest will showcase a number of local food trucks offering everything from Mexican and Italian cuisine to barbecue and sweets.
Participating food trucks include Flavor Savor BBQ, Pigs With Wings, El Chilango, Mama Lucie’s Kitchen and Tony’s Pizza. For dessert, Tickle Me Pink Food Boutique will serve funnel cakes, and ice cream will be provided by the Lickety Split Ice Cream truck.
“I thought they offered a good range and a good menu,” Smoot said.
Two bands will be playing on stage during the festival. Who Shot John, a blues, soul and rock ‘n’ roll band from Harrisonburg, will play from noon to 2:30 p.m. Standing Room Only, also a Harrisonburg-based rock ‘n’ roll, blues and soul band, will perform from 3:30 to 6 p.m.
The event also features a shopping area highlighting local vendors selling anything from jewelry to handmade soaps. A representative from Small Town Clay will be giving a pottery demonstration.
For the kids, Shenvalee Golf Resort is providing an inflatable interactive golf activity called Golfzilla. There will also be some cornhole boards in addition to the playground equipment.
Smoot recommends bringing chairs or blankets, but some tables will be available as well. Leashed pets are permitted. No alcohol is allowed at the event.
New Market Community Park has limited parking spots so, Smoot said additional parking will be available at the New Market Fire and Rescue building, located at 9771 S. Congress St. Admission is free.
The town hopes to make the Jammin’ Foods Fest a New Market tradition.
“We do want to make this a yearly thing,” Smoot said. “I’m really hoping people come out and support it so we can put it on the books for next year and make it bigger next year.”
