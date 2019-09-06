Sometimes when faced with the possibility of donating to a cause, hesitation may come from not being sure we can afford it or spare the money. But there's more to volunteering and helping a cause than just dollar signs.
Years ago, Richard Hinkle - a professor at James Madison University and a member of the local Elks Lodge - contacted Massanutten Vocational Technical Center, now just Massanutten Technical Center, to see if there was a need for student scholarships. He found out that the focus wasn't on money at the time, but on a need for a certain supply, according to an article in Wednesday's edition of the Daily News-Record. The spirit to help was there for the organization, but members found that money wasn't the main focus. Instead they were able to provide help procuring safety glasses for students.
Cut to over 10 years later, and the group is still heavily involved in the effort to provide safety glasses to MTC students and has a growing presence.
These supplies do cost money of course, but the story is an example of how much we can do to help others without having to focus just on finances. Time, support, material donations, advocacy and activism are all options to give back and help the causes and people in need in our communities.
Even if one is in a place to donate money freely, being receptive and communicative about what needs exist for the cause in question is important. Hinkle did just that when he reached out to MTC all those years ago, asking specifically where the need was. Through that active engagement, he and his group learned where they could be most useful in their desire to help.
Money doesn't have to stop us from giving back. Volunteering and taking part in community service is always a great thing to do and the more actively engaged we are in a chosen cause, the better our efforts will be for us and those in need.
