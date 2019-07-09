HARRISONBURG — James Madison’s recruiting class just got a bit bigger.
Late Tuesday, Ocean Lakes (Virginia Beach) offensive lineman Tyler Stephens announced his commitment to the Dukes via Twitter.
“I would like to thank my mom. Without her, none of this would’ve been possible,” Stephens tweeted. “I would also like to thank my family, coaches, and all the other schools that offered me. I am extremely honored to announce that I am 100 [percent] committed to James Madison University!”
The 6-foot-4, 286-pounder is the fifth commitment for JMU’s 2020 class.
Stephens, who has played both center and tackle at the prep level, earned 26 total offers before pledging to the Dukes. Other schools to offer him included Appalachian State, East Carolina, Liberty, Old Dominion, Temple and William & Mary.
This past season Stephens was named to the Virginia High School League Class 6 All-State first team.
