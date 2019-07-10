HARRISONBURG — The off-ramp from southbound Interstate 81 to U.S. 11 (North Valley Pike) at Exit 251 in Rockingham County will be closed for repaving from 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Those who need to reach U.S. 11 from southbound I-81 will be detoured at Exit 257 (Mauzy/Broadway). At the end of that off-ramp, motorists will turn left on Mayland Road and then right on southbound U.S. 11. Signs and variable message boards will be posted along I-81 with the detour information, according to the release.
All work is weather permitting.
— Staff Reports
