HARRISONBURG — One of the 2000s famous cinematographic dates is fast approaching. Confused? Here’s a hint — are you wearing pink today?
“Mean Girls,” the 2004 teenage comedy starring Lindsay Lohan, has fueled catch-phrases and themed events since it hit the box office over a decade ago.
Today, James Madison University has three “Mean Girls” events to get you your plastics fix. From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the monthly Crazy Commons will feature themed giveaways and members of the University Program board will be decked out in “fetch” attire. From 8 to 9 p.m., comedian Daniel Franzese, who played Damian in the film, will do a stand-up comedy skit at Grafton-Stovall Theatre.
The theater seats 500 and is located between The Commons and Hillside Field. Afterward, Franzese will open up an “ask me anything” for audience members to speak with him. Following the show, JMU will screen the movie.
Food and drinks are allowed in the theater, and the university will sell popcorn for $1 per cup.
On Thursday, Clementine Cafe is serving up trivia from 9 to 11 p.m. to ring in the celebration of when Cady Heron asked Aaron Carter what day it was — Oct. 3.
