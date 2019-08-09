HARRISONBURG — Roughly a week after mass shootings killed more than two dozen people in Texas and Ohio, Harrisonburg police prepared Thursday for a similar scenario.
Capt. Tom Hoover, who oversees the HPD’s SWAT team, said officers need to be prepared to handle those who are determined to kill as many people as they can.
“We’re tasked with making sure our community is safe,” Hoover said.
The training, which was planned months in advance, occurred five days after a gunman killed 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. That same night, a separate gunmen killed nine people in a bar in Dayton, Ohio.
In Thursday’s drill, at 9:42 a.m., the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received two 911 calls.
Dispatchers sent two officers to Waterman Elementary School on Chicago Avenue for the simulated report of two men entering the school. One had a gun; the other was armed with a knife.
There were 40 victims.
When the first two officers arrived, they found that the doors at the school’s main entrance had a bomb attached to them. Additional officers began to respond.
They approached a second door, which was locked with chains, similar to those used in the 2007 Virginia Tech massacre that killed 32 people.
An officer retrieved bolt cutters from his patrol car and opened the door. Hoover said HPD added bolt cutters to all police cars following the VT shooting.
In a real-life situation, Hoover said almost anything is fair game when breaching a building. He said officers can’t eliminate the threat or help victims if they can’t get inside.
“They can drive their car through the front doors if necessary,” he said.
Once inside the school, officers immediately shot and killed the knife-wielding suspect and, a few minutes later, the suspect with the gun.
As officers worked to make sure the school was clear, teams with the Rescue Task Force rescued the injured.
Harrisonburg Fire Chief Ian Bennett said the task force, made up of police officers and medics, was established about five years ago. The task force members are trained to go into “warm zones.” The zones don’t have an immediate threat but aren’t necessarily safe yet.
“We try to minimize danger,” he said. “It’s not completely risk-free.”
One of the victims pulled from the school was James Madison University student Grant Folsom, 21, of Harrisonburg.
Folsom, whose father is an emergency room doctor at Sentara RMH Medical Center and auxiliary police officer, said he volunteered to help prepare the police officers and himself for a real-life massacre.
“The only way to know what to do is to be in a scenario,” he said. “It felt real.”
Megan Huddleston, 44, of Augusta County, participated in her second active shooter drill with the police department.
The Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Department of Social Services employee said it’s important to train for an active shooter. She said one hasn’t hit the Shenandoah Valley, but it could.
“If I can do anything to help prepare, I will,” she said.
During the training exercise, evaluators were critiquing all of the first responders’ moves looking for good technique and the bad.
Hoover said they will look for their strengths and weaknesses.
In years past, he said, communication has been a downfall.
“Communication is always big,” he said. “We always see weakness in communication.”
