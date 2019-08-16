HARRISONBURG — City police arrested a Harrisonburg man accused of a Monday night shooting in the Northeast Neighborhood.
Gerado Gustavo Villeda Romero, 26, is charged with felony possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, felony discharging of a firearm in a public place, misdemeanor brandishing a firearm and misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm.
Villeda Romero was arrested Wednesday afternoon.
He appeared in Rockingham County General District Court Thursday.
A judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for Sept. 11.
The investigation began at about 10 p.m. on Monday, when police responded to the intersection of East Rock and Myrtle streets for a report of shots fired.
Police say neighbors witnessed a man fire at least one round before fleeing on foot.
Investigators don’t believe anyone was struck.
The investigation, police say, led them to Villeda Romero, who was previously convicted of felony possession of a weapon as a convicted felon in Rockingham County Circuit Court in August 2013. He received a three-year suspended sentence.
It’s unclear what his underlying felony conviction was for or where it was committed.
Villeda Romero is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.