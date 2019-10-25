Harrisonburg police continue to investigate a Sunday night shooting that left a 27-year-old man hospitalized.
The investigation began at about 9 p.m. when police responded to Sentara RMH Medical Center after the man was dropped off at the emergency room. The vehicle then left the hospital.
Police said the man was suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
Police haven’t released the victim’s name.
At the time, police believed the shooting took place within the city limits.
Investigators later confirmed their suspicions. They say the shooting took place near the Golden China, located at the intersection of East Market Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
While they have pinpointed the shooting location, investigators say there are still many unanswered questions.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call HPD’s Major Crimes Unit at 437-2650 or Crime Solvers at 574-5050. Tipsters can also text “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).
