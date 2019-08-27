HARRISONBURG — Harrisonburg police are investigating a possible brandishing of a firearm by a student at a school bus stop Tuesday morning.
Officers say the brandishing occurred on Blue Ridge Drive, according to a press release.
By the time officers arrived, the student had already boarded the bus. Officers stopped the bus in the 1500 block of Country Club Road.
Officers say they identified a suspect and evacuated the other children from the bus.
Police say the investigation revealed that the student displayed a BB-style handgun but left the gun at his home before boarding the bus.
There was not a threat made to students or Skyline Middle School, police say.
HPD's school resource officers are continuing the investigation.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 434-4436. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Solvers at 574-5050 or text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.