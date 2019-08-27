HARRISONBURG — Harrisonburg police continue to investigate a report of shots fired on Vine Street early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the 200 block of Vine Street at about 12:11 a.m. after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots.
On scene, officers recovered four 9mm shell casings near the 1200 block of Victorian Village Drive, located south of Vine Street.
Police say they talked to neighbors, but no leads were discovered.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 437-2650. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
— Pete DeLea
