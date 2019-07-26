HARRISONBURG — Harrisonburg police arrested two city residents claiming they concocted a scheme to extort thousands of dollars from a “John” after one resident posed as a prostitute.
Rachel Le’Ann Brianna Marin, 22, is charged with misdemeanor prostitution and three felony counts of extortion.
Rakweon Dante Smith, 21, is charged with felony extortion and felony conspiracy to extort.
Both were arrested Wednesday and appeared in Rockingham County General District Court on Thursday.
Judge John Hart scheduled a preliminary hearing for the pair for Sept. 10.
According to the court records, the prostitution took place on June 22.
After the sexual encounter, prosecutors say, Smith contacted the “John,” only identified in court records by the initials A.G.
He told the “John” that he was Marin’s father and that she was a minor. Prosecutors say Smith then told A.G. to pay in order to prevent Smith from reporting the incident to the police.
A.G. paid Smith roughly $19,000, according to court records.
Prosecutors say there might be additional victims and more charges will likely be filed.
Both defendants are being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.